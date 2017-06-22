'Respect for all women': Winnipeg City Hall building renamed after Susan Thompson

Twenty-five years ago, Susan Thompson broke the City of Winnipeg’s glass ceiling—now, her name’s on the building.

On Thursday morning, as Winnipeg officially renamed its administration building after the first and only woman so far to serve as the city’s mayor (1992-1998), Thompson spoke to the significance of the decision, elevating it beyond being “one of the most incredible honours” of her life.

“The statement that you have now made by naming such a significant building after a woman is a declaration of recognition and respect for all women,” she said.

Reflecting on her time across the courtyard from what is now the Susan A. Thompson Building, she recalled—and shared with the large crowd of dignitaries, including Lt.-Gov. Janice Filmon, Premier Brian Pallister, Mayor Brian Bowman and all of city council—that she wasn’t alone on her upstream journey through the turbulent waters of municipal politics as a woman.

When she was elected mayor, 29 of 30 senior managers were men.

“When I left, 52 per cent of department heads and managers were women,” Thompson said. “It was not just me breaking the glass ceiling.”

After the naming ceremony, Thompson told reporters she was proud of that gender parity achievement, and hopes the current administration can “get cracking” on finding more women to fill those high-ranking positions moving forward.

“That’s the message… we need more women,” she said. “Women must be represented in a significant way, and we need more women in government, in all levels of government, because you do not have a future without all members of the community participating.”

In her own speech Thursday, Coun. Devi Sharma—one of four female councillors at present, and the councillor responsible for spearheading the renaming in Thompson’s honour—gave Thompson credit for breaking down barriers and providing inspiration for women “by her sheer eloquence and example.”

As an executive assistant in City Hall in 1995, Sharma recalls seeing Thompson as mayor, “bringing depth of understanding and persistence and determination to every issue,” and embodying leadership.

“Susan Thompson made me, and so many women like me, say, “Yes—I can do that, too,’” she said.

It would be nearly two decades before Sharma first took office and eventually became the first woman speaker of Winnipeg’s city council, but Thompson’s example was part of what drove her, she said.

“We hope that today’s dedication will show you how much we value your many contributions to the City of Winnipeg,” Sharma said, adding it should also “serve as both a reminder, and an encouragement to the many women who, thanks to you, will follow in your footsteps.”

'Systemic sexism exists'

Speaking to reporters, Thompson said it would take too long “to count the ways” being a woman added challenges to her political career.

“It was just the comments, the being made fun of, the language used… You are the leader of the city, but somehow you’re not given that credit that men are given,” she said.

Even official documents she had to sign, “still said ‘his worship,’” she explained. “That’s a demonstration of not even consideration of a woman might be the mayor.”

She remembers “language around describing women” in her time was “unacceptable.”

“I bristled a lot over it because I thought it was sexist, I thought it was disrespectful, and thank heavens now, the language is starting to be far more respectful,” Thompson said.

Mayor Brian Bowman said he thinks the city has come a long way, but he still believes “systemic sexism exists” pervasively throughout society, “including politics.”

He believes that it’s “current and past members of council” like Sharma and Thompson before her, “strong women leaders,” who have demonstrated everybody has a role to play, regardless of gender.

As Winnipeg’s first Indigenous mayor, Bowman added he’s familiar with stereotyping, admitting he has faced racial discrimination since being elected.

“Given that I’m Metis, some have made some pretty overt comments to me about how I look, and their perceived impressions on how someone that is of Indigenous background is supposed to look,” he said, adding it’s “nowhere near what others in our community have faced.”

But without first-hand experience, Bowman explained everyone deals with the “indirect, negative impacts” of discrimination in the community.