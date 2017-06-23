News / Winnipeg

Victim of Winnipeg assault dies of injuries

Winnipeg police have also identified the 37-year-old victim.

A Winnipeg police cruiser is pictured in this Metro file photo.

Shannon VanRaes / Metro Order this photo

The victim of an assault in south Point Douglas succumbed to his injuries this week, say Winnipeg police.

Police have identified the 37-year-old man as Marvin Elias Caribou, who was rushed to hospital in critical condition with "significant head trauma" on Monday shortly after 11 p.m. He died on Wednesday.

The suspect, 43-year-old Sydney Eric Norman Fleury, now faces charges of manslaughter. He remains in custody.

