Winnipeg police arrest suspect in shooting death of William Sumner

A 32-year-old man is facing a second-degree murder charge linked to a North End shooting last weekend.

Following an investigation, police announced Friday that they have arrested Cameron Bounthieng Kinnavanthong in the killing of 27-year-old William George Sumner.

Homicide investigators say Sumner was inside a home in the 600 block of Pritchard Avenue Sunday evening when a fight broke out with a man "and his associates."

The man took out a handgun and fired at Sumner, critically injuring him. The suspect then fled.

Police were called to the home in response to a report of a man who was in the front yard. Sumner was transported to hospital and later pronounced dead.

Two days after the shooting, the suspect was spotted driving near Logan Avenue and Keewatin Street at around 8:30 p.m. when he allegedly pointed a handgun at another driver. Then, on Thursday at around 8:30 a.m., an officer was patrolling that same area when he saw the suspect's vehicle. The officer followed the vehicle to a home in the 1800 block of Logan Avenue. With the help of the tactical support team and ARV1, officers secured the area and waited for the suspect until he came outside and placed under arrest.

Police later obtained a search warrant and found a handgun and automatic assault rifle in the home.

Apart from second-degree murder, Kinnavanthong faces several charges, including pointing a firearm and possessing a weapon for dangerous purpose.