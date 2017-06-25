Q&A: Authors of 'Surviving Canada' discuss Indigenous perspectives of Canada 150

A new book assembled by Manitoba-based editors is offering a necessary look at Canada 150 through an Indigenous lens.

Surviving Canada: Indigenous Peoples Celebrate 150 Years of Betrayal is a 463-page deep-dive into perspectives from authors across the country, told through articles, essays, poems, letters and more.

Kiera Ladner, an associate professor in the department of political studies at the University of Manitoba, and Myra Tait, a law graduate from U of M, put the call out for submissions to Surviving Canada about 16 months ago. They were shocked by the overwhelming response they got back.

Ladner and Tait spoke to Metro about the sesquicentennial and Canada’s historical counter-narratives. The interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.

Metro: This book’s timing is apt with Canada 150 right around the corner. Was that always the goal?

Tait: "We really wanted to provide a response to all the rah-rah, hype of Canada 150 … There just seems to be this massive denial that Canada has some reckoning to do. So the book is really full of responses to that, both Indigenous and non-Indigenous people, scholars, activists, a real variety (of writers) in the book. It’s about a response and not just a one-way response, but looking to start some discussions."

Metro: What do the words Canada 150 evoke for both of you?

Tait: "It’s reasonable to say that Canada has something to celebrate, not unlike aboriginal people have something to celebrate in their own histories. But to only look at that tiny piece of history in such a narrow context, I describe it as myopic. It’s self-centred and it’s belly button gazing on the part of Canada, and I think it’s time for Canada to grow up. Not only does it have more to look at than the state’s history of 150 years and reckoning to do on that, but there’s so much else that could be celebrated beyond the British North America Act that brought Canada into existence."

Ladner: "I think what Canada 150 means to me is really this idea of celebrating something that’s a big myth, a great big lie—that Canada is a nation of peace and good governance, and Canada is a nation that, unlike the U.S., was settled in a peaceful, really honourable way. I come from Saskatchewan and that’s the myth that we’re given … I think that that’s what Canada 150 means to me is that continued denial, that continued white-washing of what this land and what this country really was about."

Metro: Do you expect to be writing a second edition of this book for Canada’s 200th?

Ladner: "In the introductory piece in the book, I talk about a speech by George Erasmus from 27 years ago when Canada was prepping for what they were going to do for Canada 125. And Erasmus’ speech talks about the poverty on reserves and 90 per cent unemployment on some reserves and the housing conditions. And things haven’t gotten better for people on reserve ... Many conditions haven’t changed, they’ve actually worsened in 25 years. But what has changed is we have a growing middle class, we have a growing educated population that is ready to take things on … I think that education level means that we’re at mid-life crisis. We have this TRC (Truth and Reconciliation Commission), this reconciliation attitude that’s going on. We have this idea that ‘Oh, maybe there’s been something going wrong and we have to fix it.’ And I think Canada 150 maybe will instill this idea of a mid-life crisis. And if it really is that mid-life crisis—if Canada does really want to deal with these issues—then maybe, just maybe we can actually start to move on together in the needs of mutual benefit and mutual responsibility."

Metro: I think that’s the most hopeful description of a mid-life crisis I’ve ever heard.

Ladner: "Am I really that hopeful? No. But I don’t know if I could get up every day if I didn’t have some hope."

•••

An excerpt from Surviving Canada: Indigenous Peoples Celebrate 150 Years of Betrayal (ARP Books, Winnipeg). Used with permission.

"Canada, I can cite for you 150"

by Christie Belcourt

Canada,

I can cite for you 150

Lists of the dead

150 languages no longer spoken

150 rivers poisoned

150 Indigenous children taken into care last month

150 Indigenous communities without water

150 grieving in a hotel in Winnipeg

150 times a million lies

told to our faces to steal our lands.

Canada,

I can cite for you 150

Forms of resistance

150 battles to the death

150 water warriors walking

150 naming ceremonies

150 ways we shake the ground with dance and song

150 tattooed expressions of sovereignty

150 times 2 million days faces were painted

with earth of this land.

Canada,

I can cite for you 150

Summers coming of resurgence

150 thousand babies birthed in ceremonies

150 thousand status cards burned

150 thousand youth marching for water

150 thousand children with braids and feathers in their hair

150 thousand Indigenous words being spoken without English

150 summers coming

of Mother Earth calling out to our hearts

150 summers coming

where you too, will finally come to understand

the power and spirit of these lands and waters

as our ancestors have known and have been trying to tell you for 500 years.