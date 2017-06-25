Academy Lanes closure may be delayed

Academy Lanes is shutting its doors after 57 years of business, but its final sendoff might be later than originally planned due to an unexpected, “whirlwind” public response.

A Saturday press release announced the River Heights bowling lane would close July 18, but president Tod Britten said he wants to extend that by about a month to give people an opportunity to visit one last time.

“I did not expect this impact at all,” said Britton. “Customers are coming in and telling us their stories and memories. It’s really nice finding out about those stories and what it (Academy Lanes) meant to them.”

Among those stories is a Facebook post from a woman who said she met her husband on a blind date there two years ago.



“I think that’s the coolest thing ever,” said Britton. “We’re a small part in families being made.”

Britton said the building’s owner wants to take the property in a new direction after failing to reach a new lease agreement, although Britten doesn’t know where that direction will lead.

The municipally-designated historic site at 394 Academy Road was built in 1930 to house the Uptown Theatre and designed to resemble a palace.

It was renovated and converted into a bowling lane in 1960, according to the Manitoba Historical Society.

The buildings’ latest historic moment is worth capturing, said Brett Zoratti, who snaps photographs of its exterior after checking out a bowling tournament.

“My three kids always had birthday parties here,” said Zoratti, “It’s sad to see it go."

Now nestled between trendy bars and shops, Academy Lanes is prime real estate that Zoratti hopes doesn’t get torn down for condo development.

While much is still up in the air, the business has two other locations that will remain open: Academy Lanes West at 479 Westwood Dr. and Billy Mosienko Lanes at 1136 Main St.