Winnipeg gaining places for cyclists to get their 'fix'

As the “local motion” shifts towards two-wheeled travel in Winnipeg, the number of stops for cyclists to stop and repair their rides is on the rise.

On Sunday, the Winnipeg Repair Education and Cycling Hub (The WRENCH) officially launched its Local Motion project—a satellite location of its regular community bike shop—in an old train car at The Forks.

Justin L’Arivée, who will manage the new spot at The Forks, said it’s intended to be a visual outpost for the community bike shop to sell new-again bikes they’ve refurbished, and help people learn to perform basics repairs with on-site tools.

“Anyone can come here, we put the tools in their hands, show them the skills, and they’re on their way,” he said. “It’s really important, teaching people to be self-sufficient, getting the skills to fix their own bikes.”

During a soft launch, Local Motion helped between 30 and 35 people on the average day learn the ways of the wrench.

L’Arivée explained the new spot helps “bring community bike shops to the public.” He’ll be down at The Forks with that mandate all summer long.

Kristin Pauls, The Forks event manager, told cyclists at Local Motion’s launch that notable year-over-year increases in cyclist volume had already forced the historic site to purchase additional racks, and is also why “we need things like a bike fixing station.”

Whenever Local Motion isn’t open, a repair station at the end of a nearby caboose always is—as are more and more of the public bike repair stands adorned with dangling tools to help a cyclist conduct most basic repairs.

Locally, many of those stations—including one new one on the Bishop Grandin Greenway and another on the Dakota/ Dunkirk pathway—are the product of Winnipeg-based company, Rackworks.

Owner Currie Gillespie has installed half a dozen since fall 2016, on pathways, at craft breweries, schools, and public spaces like the Millenium Library.

“It offers added freedom,” Gillespie said, explaining knowing there are accessible tools out there removes apprehension for some new cyclists, as they can worry less about breaking down with no tools. “My focus is butts on bikes, whatever I can do to help get more butts on bikes.”

Bike Week Project Manager Dave Elmore said the more butts are on bikes, the more little shops like Local Motion and repair stations like Rackworks’ become important.

“There’s more and more of them popping up all over the place, and that’s great,” Elmore said, noting just days before Local Motion launched, the University of Manitoba re-opened its repair kiosk on campus too.

Elmore, who is also a Can Bike instructor, said increasing repair options removes one of the many barriers to cycling accessibility.