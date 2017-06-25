Winnipeg Police put an end to robbery spree

A man police believe carried out four robberies of varying levels of success is in custody after canine officers caught him fleeing a business empty-handed.

In a prepared statement Sunday, the Winnipeg Police Service shared the details of four seperate instances in which a man concealing his face and brandishing weapons attempted to rob businesses or persons over the weekend.

On Friday, around 3:30 p.m., the suspect apparently entered a pharmacy in Osborne Village with his face covered and carrying a "blunt object."

Police said the man approached an employee at that time and "threatened to rob the business, but was unsuccessful in obtaining any goods and fled empty-handed."

Not long after, a suspect with his face covered entered a nearby grocery store, this time armed with a knife.

At around 4:05, police say the man approached an employee and her child, "while making demands, robbing the business of an undisclosed quantity of money and merchandise before fleeing."

Then, later Friday night at around 11:30 p.m., a male suspect robbed a gas station in the 1300 block of Taylor Avenue.

Members of the Major Crimes Unit determiend "a single suspect was likely responsible for all three robberies," and on Saturday at approximately 3 p.m., Winnipeg Police caught up with who they believe to be their man as he fled a beer vendor on Keewatin "concealing his face and armed with a blunt object."

The man had approached an employee and threatened to rob the business, but, unsuccessful, he ran from the store again empty-handed.

"While responding to the incident, a K9 officer observed the suspect in the 1500 block of Notre Dame Avenue and placed him under arrest," police said.

For his alleged involvement, Brendon Malcolm McIver, 34, is facing four robbery charges, four charges of "disguise with intent," and another for carrying a concealed weapon.

He remains in custody.

Firearms arrest

In an unrelated matter, a "known male" with whom police had interacted before ended up with additional charges after officers found a sawed-off rifle in his posession Saturday evening.

Stephen Michael Toews was the subject of an arrest warrant, and while police carried out that warrent, they found the weapon "on his person."

Towes, 27, has been charged with a number of firearm charges including those pertaining to restricted and prohibited weapons, tampering with a serial number of a firearm, and failure to comply with probation orders.

Nightclub stabbing

Police were able to share few details about a "large fight in front of a nightclub" on Bannatyne Avenue, during which one man was apparently stabbed.

At around 3 a.m. Sunday morning, emergency personnel responded to a report of a brawl outside the club in the 200 block of Bannatyne Avenue.

"Upon arrival, an adult male was located suffering from stab wounds to his upper body," police said in a statement."

He was rushed to the hositcal in critical condition.