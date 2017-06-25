St. Boniface street art adds depth to pavement

If you look both ways (and down) before you cross the street in St. Boniface, you might find a freshly painted public art installation.

Artists with Cool Streets 2017 put paint to pavement on Sunday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., revamping pedestrian crosswalks before Winnipeg hosts Canada Summer Games and Canada 150 celebrations.

“This shows people who aren’t from here how beautiful our city can be,” said artist Sophie Dumontier, who spray-painted a stylized sash, or ceinture fléchée, over the crosswalk at Provencher Boulevard and Aulneau Street to represent the different groups within the Francophone community.

A sunny start to the day didn’t stop many of the artists from worrying about the iffy forecast and soon-to-expire road permits.

“If it rains (before it dries), the paint will wash away,” said Dumontier, scurrying to lay down stencils and directing her team of volunteers.

La Maison des Artists visuels francophone put out a call for submissions in the spring, slotting artists to paint at seven locations in St. Boniface and one in St. Norbert.

Taken together, about 7,000 square feet of road is being painted.

The guidelines for submissions were loose and didn’t demand a specific theme, allowing artists to explore their own interpretations of the project’s meaning.

Artist Lani Zastre painted birch trees on de la Cathedrale to honour a natural resource she says was traditionally used to build structures, canoes, medicine and art.

“Prior to 150 years ago, there was significance to this land,” said Zastre, who says her installation is meant to acknowledge its placement on Treaty 1 territory.

Creator and director Stephane Dorge said he drew inspiration from cultural hotspots like Montreal.

“Other cities spend 57 dollars per person on public art, Winnipeg spends something like seven,” said Dorge, adding Cool Streets is as much about public health as public art.

“In 2011, the province spent 1.19 billion in health care directly or indirectly to physical inactivity and excess weight,” said Dorge, who said the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority helped fund the project.