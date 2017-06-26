Manitoba government eases access to suboxone, alternative to methadone

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is making it easier for opioid addicts to get an addiction-treatment drug called suboxone.

Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen says until now, suboxone could only be paid for under the province's pharmacare program if the prescribing doctor applied for special permission, and under a strict set of circumstances.

Now, Goertzen says, the drug can be prescribed and covered by pharmacare like any other drug, as long as the doctor feels it is necessary for treatment.

Suboxone works much like methadone in that it can decrease cravings and relieve withdrawal symptoms for opioid addicts.

Dr. Ginette Poulin, with the Addictions Foundation of Manitoba, says suboxone is often preferable because it can act more quickly and has fewer negative interactions with other drugs.

Goertzen says the expanded pharmacare coverage will cost the province about $150,000 a year.

"From everything that I hear from those who have lived experience when it comes to addiction, they say that suboxone provides them a real opportunity to get off of opiate addiction, where methadone is much more challenging," Goertzen said Monday.

Opioid-related medical calls started surging in Manitoba last year with the arrival of fentanyl and carfentanil on Winnipeg streets.

The synthetic drugs were suspected in the deaths of two women and a man inside a home in a residential neighbourhood in the city’s northwest last November.

Goertzen said Manitoba has not seen as much of a spike as they have in British Columbia, but it remains a serious problem.