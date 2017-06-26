Dauphin Countryfest, Winnipeg Folk Fest train first aid teams on naloxone to prevent overdoses

As music festival season gets into full swing, some organizations are taking extra precautions this year to prevent drug overdoses.

With the dangers of fentanyl and carfentanil top of mind, volunteers and staff at Dauphin Countryfest, the Winnipeg Folk Festival and Real Love Summer Fest have undertaken naloxone training, which can block opioid overdoses.

Rainbow Trout Music Festival is hiring a harm reduction/safer spaces coordinator, who will create a naloxone-kit plan, said board chair Jamil Mahmood.

"Our goal this year is to hire a coordinator to take that on and figure out if everyone gets trained or it’s just a small group," he said, adding harm reduction has always been a priority for the festival near St. Malo, Man.

"I think it’s something we’ve always had in mind, knowing that we’re in a secluded area and that people are partying."

Mahmood said two ambulances have been called to the festival within the last five years for drug- or alcohol-related reasons.

Countryfest president Eric Irwin couldn’t say how many drug overdoses have happened at the Dauphin festival noting "it isn’t something anybody keeps stats on."

He said the festival’s 44-person first aid team has been trained to use naloxone kits and operates stations and mobile units around its site at Riding Mountain National Park.

"I do know that we have a management meeting every morning and security and first aid are there and they will tell you that in the past, there have been people who they have roused that they were concerned about this issue of (overdoses)," Irwin said.

"When you get 15,000 people together partying, some of them are going to take some substances. And now, as the media has well documented, sometimes people aren’t taking what they think they are taking and that’s another whole problem in and of itself."