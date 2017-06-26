'Scary time': Winnipeg police release more details on 2015 hate crimes

The 21 hate crimes reported locally in 2015 are likely only the tip of the iceberg, according to one local professor.

Winnipeg police provided more context Monday on the incidents first reported by Statistics Canada about two weeks earlier, outlining details of 19 confirmed and two suspected cases of hate crimes in an email to Metro.

At least six of the cases from 2015 involved anti-black racism—from racial slurs and threats to damaged vehicles, including an incident where “f—k you n----r” was scratched into a car.

Two cases involved anti-Indigenous racism on social media and 11 incidents described by police involved anti-Semitism, including Swastikas spray-painted on property and the word “Nazi” carved on a senior’s vehicle.

Jane Barter, associate professor in religion and culture at the University of Winnipeg, said studies show only about 25 per cent of hate crimes are reported in Canada.

“Especially new Canadians are very reluctant to (report if) they’ve come from places where there’s regimes that are pretty repressive. So they’re the least likely people to report anything to the authorities,” she said.

Twelve of the hate crimes identified by Winnipeg police were classified as “mischief” calls and only one arrest was made among the 21 cases. Another culprit—a “student creating racial articles in school”—was warned not to repeat their behavior, said Const. Tammy Skrabek in an email.

Differentiating between hate crimes and mischief, break-and-enter or other vandalism calls is becoming more important as the number of hate crimes rises, Barter said. Statistics Canada data showed reports of hate crimes rose five per cent nationally in 2015.

Barter said she believes the severity of hate crimes has climbed since President Donald Trump was elected in the United States.

“We certainly know in the United States that there’s been a large increase not only in anti-Muslim kinds of hate crimes, but anti-Semitic ones as well because now people feel as though they’re validated in their racism. They’re allowed to say these things publicly that they only said privately before,” she said.