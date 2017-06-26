'Room for strides to be made' with gender parity at Winnipeg City Hall: Councillors

A new sign facing Winnipeg City Hall's courtyard may signal that women can make and have made meaningful contributions there, but they’re still a minority on both sides of that courtyard.

Last week, as the city honoured Susan Thompson, the first and only woman to serve as its mayor, she noted a lack of gender balance in the makeup of the city’s elected and hired leadership.

In the newly-named Susan A Thompson administration building, the city’s senior management team is made up of 16 positions, five of which (31 per cent) are filled by women. In the council chambers, four of 16 seats (25 per cent) are occupied by women.

Coun. Devi Sharma—who was instrumental in the renaming of the administration building and said it serves “as both a reminder, and an encouragement” for women to follow—said Monday, “there is room for strides to be made so equity is achieved.”

“I strongly feel that all lives are enriched in so many ways when everyone has a seat at the table where different perspectives are brought forward,” Sharma said, adding she often finds herself “as the only woman around a boardroom table.”

Her colleague, Coun. Cindy Gilroy, has had similar experiences.

“There are times when I’m sitting at the table and I realize I’m the only woman in the discussion,” she said. “We don’t have too many (women) within our bureaucracy… I think there’s some work to do there.

“Women make up 50 per cent of the population, we need to see them at about 50 per cent representation in our workforce, especially in those leadership roles.”

Coun. Janice Lukes agreed, saying, “there’s absolutely not enough women in leadership positions… and there sure are qualified women out there.”

But despite the relative lack of representation, the elected officials also said they have felt respected, never discriminated against, and as though they’ve had equal opportunities.

Mayor Brian Bowman said last week that there's “systemic sexism in Winnipeg and in the City of Winnipeg as a government.” While Gilroy agrees to a point—based on the make-up of that government—she said she doesn’t recall ever feeling as though she was treated differently.

“I might be here today receiving more respect because of the work that Susan Thompson did… all the women who have come before me laid the groundwork for how we are today,” she said.

Lukes said she feels “society has changed its approach from when mayor Thompson was mayor,” and a higher level of respect for and awareness of women has found its way into most sectors, public service included.

First and only, hold the only

Former Mayor Thompson told reporters last week she’d like to drop the “only” part of her “first and only” woman mayor of Winnipeg title.

“It’s not acceptable that our city is now almost 145 years old and there’s just one woman who has been mayor,” Thompson said.

The next municipal election isn’t until October 2018, but there are people who tend to agree and are already looking forward to potentially supporting a female candidate.

Coun. Lukes, who was approached and declined groups asking she seek the office, said she would help “any females considering running for mayor or council.”

“I’d mentor and help and offer advice,” she said. “As any kind of minority, we have to (help each other)… I’m thrilled to if anyone wants to talk about running, especially for mayor.”

Delaney Coelho, who chairs the Manitoba chapter of Equal Voice—a group committed to helping women enter politics –said the group has not been approached by a prospective female mayoral candidate per se, but had a tremendous turnout at its first “campaign school” workshop in the spring.

“Our stance is that we are encouraging women everywhere who are interested to get involved to come to us if they feel like they need any specific type of support,” she said, adding its for any office, not just mayor.

She said Winnipeg’s current council makeup of only 25 per cent women “is not where we want it to be.”

“Without accurate representation you don’t get the same diverse perspectives you need to really reflect society.”

Comparing Winnipeg’s elected gender break-down to other Canadian cities

Winnipeg:

16 councillors (including the mayor), 4 women

25 per cent female

Toronto:

44 councillors (including the mayor), 14 women

31 per cent female

Vancouver:

11 councillors (including the mayor), 5 women

45 per cent female

Calgary:

15 councillor seats (including the mayor), 2 women

13 per cent female

Halifax:

17 seats (including the mayor), 2 women

12 per cent female

Edmonton:

13 councillors (including the mayor), 1 woman

7 per cent female

Ottawa:

24 councillors (including the mayor), 4 women