Winnipeg panel to discuss cultural appropriation from Black perspectives

With her day job as a hairdresser, Niasha Mckoy tries to avoid cultural appropriation as best she can.

Non-racialized clients have approached her asking for box braids, twists or cornrows, which poses a moral dilemma, she said.

"I’ve had people come up to me and ask for traditionally Black hairstyles when they don’t have any remnants of Blackness in their culture. So it was conflicting for me," said McKoy, who has denied one client and persuaded others to try different hairstyles in the past.

"I don’t want to be the one who kind of influences that type of look when I know that person doesn’t even strive for Black Lives Matter or … they don’t really help or benefit the Black community at all."

In 2016, Mckoy co-founded ÉZÈ Studio, a community group celebrating Black culture. She’s hosting a panel talk Tuesday night at Forth (171 McDermot Ave.) to discuss cultural appropriation from Black perspectives.

The free panel begins at 7:15 p.m. and includes members of Queer People of Colour Uzoma Chioma and CJ Matombe, author and podcaster Adeline Bird and the founder of Black Space Winnipeg, Alexa Potashnik.

The evening will begin with prepared questions and end with audience Q&A.

"We really don’t know where the direction of the conversation will go, but we hope that it’s focused mostly on Black perspective," Mckoy said. "After reviewing the article about the Cultural Appropriation Prize, it was a perfect way for us to kind of vent about how we feel about that particular subject."