Winnipeg's Sage Creek neighbourhood will get cell tower in 2017

In a metropolitan area like Winnipeg, cellphone reception can be taken for granted—but for as long as Sage Creek residents have lived in their homes, they’ve simply coveted it.

Residents Association President Frank Capasso said cell service is “almost non-existent” in the newer Winnipeg neighbourhood.

“You can’t get a phone call, if I’m sitting in my living room, I cannot use my cellphone, can’t even get a bar,” he said. But that’s going to change this year.

Coun. Matt Allard, who shepherded a motion through council last week that will have cellphone tower proximity considered for the city’s infill guidelines, said on Friday the city’s planning department “provided a letter of concurrence” to the federal regulatory body supporting the installation of a Rogers cell tower in Sage Creek in 2017.

“We did quite a bit of work behind the scenes… so we’re pleased that’s going to be happening this year,” Allard said.

After extensive back-and-forth emails and meetings with Rogers, land-owners Qualico, the City of Winnipeg and CRTC, the new tower will be built off Wade Avenue, along what residents call the Manitoba Hydro corridor.

Both Allard and Capasso spoke of “struggles” in retroactively trying to find a location for a cell tower, after the residents themselves initiated the push for one in their neighbourhood.

“Having had that experience made it that much more obvious we should probably have this city-wide discussion about what is and what is not an appropriate location for a cellphone tower,” Allard said. “We’re going to need more of them, which is the reality if we want to continue to be a city that uses these devices.”

Capasso, who called Allard's motion "a start," hopes no future neighbourhood developments go forward outside of reliable cellular network coverage, which he calls a “basic necessity.”