Manhunt in Manitoba for man who fled traffic stop, believed to have a gun

PORTAGE LA PRAIRIE, Man. — Police in central Manitoba are on the lookout for a suspect who fled a traffic stop and they believe may be armed with a rifle.

Schools in Portage la Prairie have been locked down and residents have been told to stay indoors while officers hunt for the person.

RCMP say they received a report this afternoon of a stolen car with multiple firearms inside.

When they stopped the car near a local grocery store, they were able to arrest two females, but a male fled on foot.

Residents have been warned to expect a large police presence in the area until the suspect is captured. 

Portage la Prairie is about 85 kilometres west of Winnipeg.

