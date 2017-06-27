Manitoba ombudsman calls for more government documents to be released

WINNIPEG — Manitoba's ombudsman is calling on the provincial government to release more information about how it operates, and penalize workers who wrongly conceal information.

Charlene Paquin says some aspects of the province's freedom of information law are too broad and keep government documents secret when they should be released.

The current law allows the government to keep hidden most documents provided to cabinet ministers, departments and other public agencies for 20 years.

Paquin says the restriction should only apply to advice and recommendations, while background documents such as reports and studies should be released in many cases.

She also says it should be illegal for anyone to conceal the existence of documents in an attempt to thwart a request for information.

The recommendations are in a 56-page submission Paquin made as part a government review of its freedom of information law.

The law "should enable background information to be disclosed if the decision has been made public, or has been implemented, or five or more years have passed since the decision was made or considered," Paquin's report states, noting the changes would bring Manitoba in line with other provinces including Alberta and Nova Scotia.

And all cabinet documents should be available after 15 years instead of 20, she added.

Paquin also calls on the government to release more information about its contracts with businesses. The law currently forbids the release of commercial or financial information of a third party that might harm the third party's competitive position.

"The exception ... is too broad," the report states. "This provision should more clearly require justification of harm that would result from revealing confidential information."

The freedom of information law is used by opposition politicians, reporters and the general public to shed light on government activities, and there have been controversies over information that has been withheld from public view.

In 2005, the former NDP government negotiated a lease that saw a private company take over operations of a government-owned resort in Hecla-Grindstone Provincial Park. The government said it would be paid some money based on occupancy rates but refused to provide details, citing the third-party exemption.

In 2014, the ombudsman said a key document was not released to reporters who filed freedom of information requests concerning a 2012 debate at the legislature that saw hundreds of immigrant support workers turn up to show support for the government.

The document was an email that showed the government was not being truthful about who had orchestrated the event — the email showed the immigration minister was behind the plan when she had denied it.

Department staff said they has missed the email, but the ombudsman said that excuse was not "plausible."

Paquin's report makes other recommendations that include:

— Making it mandatory to notify people when their personal privacy is breached in a way that could lead to "significant harm."

— Creating a public-interest override clause for some cases where the benefit of releasing material outweighs the reason for keeping it secret.

— Clarifying that public bodies have a duty to document their key decisions and actions, to ensure records are created in the first place.