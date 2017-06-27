'Get uncomfortable to succeed': New music festival offers hip hop artists tips to grow Canadian scene

Despite the stand-out success of artists like Drake and The Weeknd, a new Winnipeg-based music conference is aiming to bring the whole Canadian hip hop scene to the fore.

Inspired by the Rascalz hit of the same name, Northern Touch Music Festival kicks off Friday, promising two days full of professional development workshops and industry advice for 35 up-and-coming artists from across the country.

Along with co-founder Kevin Ramberran, Shea Malcolmson said he wants to see Canadian hip hop artists offered the same opportunities to grow as their American counterparts.

"I think that hip hop as a whole sells a lot of records. It always has been one of the top-selling genres in the U.S. and a lot of people are listening to it," he said. "It just so happens that there isn’t the infrastructure necessarily (in Canada), and so that’s where I decided to step in and become an advocate myself."

Malcolmson describes the Canadian scene as "very D.I.Y." and "very resilient." As a producer, artist and radio host at Streetz 104.7 FM, he’s looking to nurture the next generation of talent.

Lisa Muswagon, a Nakoda Cree member of the Pimicikamak Cree Nation who now lives in Winnipeg, will also be sharing some of her learned wisdom. She’s one of 12 delegates scheduled to appear at the conference, offering advice on booking shows.

Muswagon started out in business, with ventures like Native Model Studio and the Pink Party, before exploring music. Her first album Buffalo and Rabbits dropped in February and was just nominated for an Indigenous Music Award in the traditionally male-dominated hand drum category.

Her advice to young artists involves rehashing what's worked in her career.

"The one thing that I want to say is you’ve got to get uncomfortable to succeed. So you’ve got to have guts," she said.

"Because if you get too comfortable in your spot, then you get too comfortable in your craft. You start getting bored of yourself and you find, ‘Oh nobody’s interested in my stuff, why am I not selling?"