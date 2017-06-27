RCMP warn of 'potentially violent' armed man in Portage la Prairie

Manitoba RCMP are cautioning Portage la Prairie residents to stay inside and lock their doors as an armed man who's "potentially violent" is being tracked down.

The provincial police force sent a series of tweets Tuesday providing updates, including the fact that all Portage la Praire schools are in lockdown mode as a safety precaution.

RCMP told residents to "check all doors & windows to ensure they are closed & locked. Turn off any indoor lights," earlier tweeting that they are responding to a "serious incident" and to expect a heavy police presence in the area.

Those who see anything suspicious are asked to call 911.

Police also reminded residents not to post any updates about officers' whereabouts on social media.