'Major milestone': Shoal Lake 40 to celebrate on-reserve construction of Freedom Road Friday

Shoal Lake 40 First Nation will celebrate the construction of Freedom Road Friday morning with a feast attended by friends, allies and media.

Chief Erwin Redsky said shovels are already in the ground building the approximately 23-kilometre stretch of road to connect the isolated reserve to the Trans-Canada Highway near the Manitoba-Ontario boundary.

Friday’s feast will formally mark the beginning of on-reserve construction, which constitutes about one third of the road.

"This is a major milestone in terms of Canada’s 100 per cent commitment to the construction of Freedom Road on reserve, so we’re going to celebrate that day on Friday," Redsky told Metro Tuesday.

Shoal Lake is also in talks with the federal government about design plans for its water treatment plant, which will provide clean drinking water to the community that’s been on a boil water advisory for 20 years.

"Two decades later, it’s just unreal that a community such as ours can live without clean water for so long. It’s just become a normal thing now. Some of the kids that are young, that’s all they know," Redsky said.

Bottled water is driven in weekly from neighbouring Kenora, Ontario to the community of about 270 people.

Shoal Lake’s forced isolation onto a man-made island more than 100 years ago ensured the City of Winnipeg had access to clean drinking water, which the First Nation hasn’t had since 1997.

Redsky said he "never thought it would take this long" to eliminate the boil water advisory.