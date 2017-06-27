West End Winnipeg welcomes monthly comedy showcase featuring women, non-binary people of colour

Indigenous comedian Elissa Kixen left the Winnipeg comedy scene to have kids. When she returned 10 years later, she found little had changed by way of diversity.

"I was sort of flabbergasted when I came back and nothing has changed. I mean, there’s a few more women in the scene, but again, it is mostly cis-white people who are still predominantly on the stage," said Kixen, who returned to performing about a year-and-a-half ago.

"I just feel like it’s 2017 and Winnipeg’s a little bit stuck in the 50s in terms of comedy. So it would be nice to sort of turn that around and give women of colour more of a presence in the Winnipeg comedy scene—and not just for random token shows once or twice a year, but a solid space."

Kixen co-created WOKE Comedy Hour with Dione Haynes as a platform for Indigenous women, women of colour and non-binary people of colour to perform. Their first show in May at X-Cues Billiards and Café drew about 40 people, Kixen said.

They plan to produce monthly showcases all summer, including a Friday show at X-Cues. In September, they’ll move to a twice-per-month format, with shows at X-Cues and The Good Will Social Club.

Autumn Crossman-Serb, a local Muslim comedian, will host Friday’s showcase. She began performing about a year-and-a-half ago and said she mostly takes the stage at monthly Women’s Open Mic nights.

"While that’s been really great and really helpful to me, I feel like the crowd is not always right for the material I want to do," Crossman-Serb said. "I talk about being Muslim a lot, but I feel like if there’s more Muslim people in the audience some of my jokes will work better."

•••