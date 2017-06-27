Winnipeg won't be getting downtown grid any time soon

For the third time since November, the dream of a gapless, protected downtown cycling grid has hit a road block in Winnipeg.

Coun. Janice Lukes has doggedly pushed for the Infrastructure and Public Works Committee to have the concept studied–not to abandon the existing plan, but consider a targeted, faster roll-out with cheaper materials specifically in downtown.

Looking to recent examples of the strategy she favours in Calgary and Edmonton, Lukes has repeatedly explained the benefits to that committee. It's faster, cheaper, makes cycling viable for people leery of commuting, and safer for everyone, she's said.

But to no avail.

At her first attempt in November, committee chairperson, Coun. Marty Morantz, doubted it fit the "award winning" active-transportation strategy councillors adopted in 2015.

Even though consultation that informed that strategy began in 2013, long before the implementation method was popular in Canada, administration told the committee in May–six months later–that her idea "fits within the goals" of that plan.

So Lukes tried again in May, when Morantz quizzed her on whether she knew about a formerly eminent cycling advocate who opposed the idea of protected lanes altogether. The committee did not support her then, either.

With her latest attempt, Tuesday, Lukes made some progress, having apparently swayed Coun. Jeff Browaty and Coun. Devi Sharma, but as Coun. Matt Allard sided with Morantz and the "award winning" plan, once again no action was taken.

Morantz said that, in his opinion, a fast grid taking precedence would "put in jeopardy" everything council supported in its existing strategy.

Sharma countered that point, saying the strategy was meant to be "a living breathing document," and like many files at City Hall, is a guideline but not "written in stone."

Allard asked "why would we pay twice," suggesting it would cost more to roll out a quick grid than proceed by the plan, despite being told the adjustable grid would come at a fraction of the cost of permanent fixtures.

Lukes explained she doesn't know what the cost would be to go with temporary and then replace it with permanent, but that's what she was trying to get administration to study.

Browaty sympathized with Lukes, saying "the idea of installing these temporary lanes, even though there is a real cost to it, does make a fair bit of sense."

He looked forward to the trial and error benefit, and being able to find out a lane doesn't work for interfering with transit or any other reason, adjusting, "then we can look at in the future making them permanent."

He even saw the benefit of the "final mile" allure of a proper grid in the core of a city.

"It's really in a lot of cases that final little piece in that downtown core that's missing to make commuting by bike a more viable option," he said.

But as "deadlocked" or tied votes do not count as affirmative council direction, the committee's 2-2 vote was enough to ostensibly kill the motion again.