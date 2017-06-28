Community partners brainstorm ways to save Neechi Commons from financial woes

Neechi Commons is a lot of things to a lot of people in Winnipeg’s North End—a meeting space, a grocer, a gift shop—but more than anything, it’s a valued community institution.

That much was proven Wednesday morning when members of the community held an emergency meeting at the first sign the co-operative was in trouble.

Amelia Laidlaw, Neechi Commons’ senior management coordinator, said a lot of "prominent members of community organizations" turned up to 865 Main St. as soon as they heard the news: Neechi Commons is behind on its mortgage payments.

"At this point, the building and the land are going up for public auction," Laidlaw said, adding, "the business is not for sale as a part of that."

No matter what happens when the lender—Assiniboine Credit Union—puts the retail complex up for auction on July 12, Neechi Commons should survive, she said.

"I would say we are remaining really hopeful and optimistic at that," Laidlaw said.

A good deal of that optimism was fuelled by the outpouring of support and focused discussion of the community members groups who held the emergency planning meeting Wednesday.

"What we’re seeing right now is there are a lot of people that feel Neechi is really important to the community … they don’t want it to go away, and neither do we," Laidlaw explained. "This might be a great opportunity for Neechi right now, we’re working on a financial plan, and restructuring the current business plan.

"I can’t give many details right now … we’re kind of exploring what (being a tenant) would look like … There would probably be some minor changes, but for the most part we’re making sure the services Neechi offers can still be here."

Michael Champagne, a prominent North-Ender and activist involved with many causes in his community, was one of the dozens who put their heads together to that end Wednesday.

He said seeking extra government support to bridge the financial gap wasn’t on the table.

Instead, the individuals and organizations "pledged all of the ways they would be able to support Neechi Commons in the next couple of weeks, such as hosting meetings there, ordering meals for their programming in the community … using their catering, purchasing gifts," Champagne said.

"The other exciting thing that happened was we brainstormed ideas about how we could further support Neechi in the future."

Champagne also talked about how activism in Winnipeg often skews towards being "reactionary" or "deficit based."

"When there is no immediate crisis or tragedy, people sit back and think everything is good," he said, adding this situation is an example of one more way "proactive" and regular support of valued community institutions should become the norm.

"I think it matters so much because the North End is in the process of renewal and revival right now," he said.