Former cabinet minister Steve Ashton gets support for NDP leadership

WINNIPEG — Former Manitoba cabinet minister Steve Ashton is promising a faster increase to the province's minimum wage as part of his bid for leadership of the provincial New Democrats.

Ashton says he would raise the minimum wage from the current $11 an hour to $15 an hour in the first year of a NDP mandate.

He says that is much faster that the Tory government's plan, which is to tie annual increases to the inflation rate.

It is also a quicker increase than one promised by the other NDP leadership candidate, Wab Kinew, who has promised a $15 minimum by the end of a four-year NDP mandate.

Ashton, who lost his seat in the 2016 election, officially launched his leadership campaign today and received support from three caucus colleagues including interim leader Flor Marcelino.