Friends of Upper Fort Garry plan Canada Day picnic for 150 guests

The Friends of Upper Fort Garry are putting out the call to get at least 150 people to come out and enjoy their lunch in the historic park Friday.

The group hopes to form a large downtown picnic to get folks in the festive spirit as celebrations begin in Winnipeg to commemorate Canada’s 150th birthday.

Beginning at 12:00 p.m., expect free cookies, kazoos and two-hours of live music.

The Ukulele Club of Winnipeg will be performing as a way of honouring their founding member, the late Garry Hilderman, a well-known landscape architect who also served as the lead designer for the provincial park.

“Garry was a highly respected and well-known individual who was an instrumental figure behind a number of projects, including this one which he had a great passion for,” said Dr. Jerry Gray, Chair of The Friends of Upper Fort Garry.

“We really hope the weather co-operates so that people can get together and take in this wonderful site that Garry was so close to.”