Gimli Film Festival announces largest-ever summer lineup, including beach screenings

Gimli Film Festival announced its largest-ever lineup for 2017 on Wednesday, including which movies are scheduled for much-anticipated beach screenings.

For the 17th iteration of the festival, there will be 134 movies -- 72 shorts, 26 documentaries and 36 fiction-feature films from around the world -- screened between July 26-30 at venues around Gimli, Man.

The beach town, located about one hour north of Winnipeg, will also showcase some cult classics overlooking the water every evening at 10 p.m.

On July 26, Wes Anderson's The Fantastic Mr. Fox is on tap, followed by American Graffiti on July 27.

Friday evening boasts a double feature of vintage favourites -- Twister by Jan De Bont and The Birds by Alfred Hitchcock. Footloose and The Neverending Story are pegged for Saturday and Sunday.

The film festival also has 23 Manitoba premieres, nine Canadian premieres and five world premieres slated. The first day, July 26, is dedicated solely to Canadian films in honour of the sesquicentennial, with tickets running only $5.