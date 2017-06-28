'Glamping' trend burning up with help from Winnipeg candle makers

Winnipeg entrepreneur Amanda Buhse admits she’s never really been the type to pitch a tent and spend the night under the stars in a sleeping bag.

But when Cabela’s Canada came calling, the co-owner of Coal and Canary Candle Company was more than willing to become an “indoor girl in an outdoor world.”

Buhse and her business partner Tom Jansen recently signed their first national contract with the hunting, fishing and camping retail giant to sell their “glamping” collection of candles in stores across the country.

“The term ‘glamping’ is an up-and-coming trend, a new kind of travel,” said Buhse. “It’s a way of getting away and enjoying the great outdoors without giving up some of the nicer things in life.”

Coal and Canary’s glamping collection consists of three candles with cheeky and whimsical names—which Buhse and Jansen have become well known for when it comes to branding their high-quality wax products.

“We came up with ‘Hiking Trails and Broken Nails’ because I tend to have long nails and am teased about how they will break when I’m camping. (Also) ‘Big Hair and Fresh Air’ and ‘Great Complexion and No Reception,’” she said.

Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Lorne Remillard gave glamping a stamp of approval.

"It's great to see local entrepreneurs seize opportunities in trends like glamping and be rewarded—both in online sales spikes and in signing with national partners,” he said.

Buhse said Coal and Canary is also in the midst of negotiating a contract with another retailer, however it’s not something she can say much about at this point in time.

“We have always wanted to prove that you can be from Winnipeg and work with the big players without having to leave here to make it happen,” she said.

•••

For those looking for other locally-made products to take with them to the campground, cottage or yurt, the Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce offered a few suggestions:

Smak Dab – Gourmet mustard to take your fire-kissed food up a notch.

BellaBALAS – Dress in the Bag travels well and reconfigures to nine looks.

Coghlin’s – The Camp stove toaster that was the foundation of the Winnipeg-based camping gear supplier.