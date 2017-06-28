Manitoba centralizing health care services including ambulances, ERs
WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is centralizing many functions currently carried out by regional health authorities.
Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen says a new entity called Shared Health Services Manitoba will take over management of ambulance services, diagnostic imaging, emergency services and more from the five regional authorities.
Goertzen says the regional authorities will continue to exist but will focus more on front-line services.
When asked about job cuts, he said there will be efficiencies but would not provide details.
The government says the changes stem from two recent reviews of the health care system.
