'We were looking for a better life': New Canadians earn citizenship at Investors Group Field Wednesday

Rain or shine, 95 new Canadians were determined to get their citizenship certificates Wednesday.

At a ceremony at Investors Group Field, people from around the world—including the Philippines, Pakistan and South Sudan—pledged their citizenship oath in English and French.

Arek Wek had been waiting nearly two decades for this day and tried to keep her five kids occupied during the occasion. (They still ran around the room, cried, laughed and clung to mom, like many other toddlers in the audience.)

Wek balanced one-year-old Ngor on her hip while explaining why her family left South Sudan. They also spent eight years in Egypt before immigrating to Canada 10 years ago.

"We were looking for a better life, for education for my kids," Wek said. "(Canada) is totally different (than South Sudan)—the healthcare, education, everything is different."

Gratitude was perhaps the most common sentiment shared by the new Canadians, including 19-year-old Abram Razon.

Originally from the Philippines, Razon said getting his citizenship certificate brought him one step closer to his dream of joining the Canadian Air Force.

Mjr. Genevieve Dussault from the Canadian Armed Forces was one of the officials shaking his hand as he got the coveted Canadian paperwork. She gave him a shout-out in her remarks to the audience.

To cap the ceremony, presiding official Dwight MacAulay read testimonials from some of the new Canadians, who were asked to finish the sentence "To me, becoming a Canadian citizen means…"

"It’s the opportunity to live in a community where my rights as a person are respected, my skills are developed, my talents are encouraged," he read from one of the prepared statements. "Because Canada is a model country for the rest of the world to follow."

After singing the national anthem, the new Canadians mingled with one another and staff from the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, who hosted the event and provided free tickets to the group for their home opener July 7.

•••

Why did you want to come to Canada?

"The very reason why I came to Canada was because I just wanted to see the snow." –Karen Briones, from the Philippines

"For a better future. It’s a great country to live in so that’s why we choose Canada. It’s one of the best places in the world right now." - Hafiz Azhar, from Pakistan