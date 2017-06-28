Plain bikes roll out in Winnipeg

When Anders Swanson unveiled the first “plain bicycle” he pulled out of a shipping container fresh off the boat from the Netherlands, Winnipeggers didn’t know what to make of it.

“I’ve been riding around Winnipeg now for two weeks,” he said. “People sort of smile at you, they look at you, they just aren’t used to seeing this type of bicycle.”

But after he and his partner Leigh Anne Parry spent three months overseas gathering up 200 of the plain bikes, crammed them in a shipping container, and distributed them to pre-order customers during a lively launch party at The Forks, Wednesday, Winnipeggers are about to see a lot more of them.

The pair spearheaded what they called the Plain Bicycle project to bring a piece of Dutch cycling culture to Manitoba, where it’s far more common to see racing bikes and mountain bikes than cruisers with lights, racks and up-right riding positions.

“This project is about, ironically, not about the bicycle,” Swanson said. “It’s about riding… a characteristic of a bike friendly place, where everybody rides one, it’s so common they don’t notice them, they don’t particularly care.”

He explained that in “all the great cycling nations of the world,” whether it’s China, India, Germany or the Netherlands, “this is the kind of bike people are riding.”

He likens it to a “family sedan,” but if the whole family has one, a sedan “that can split in four and go off in separate directions.”

It’s the best kind of bike for running errands, commuting, or just jumping on and riding effortlessly, he explained.

The Plain Bicycle project began in earnest in February, but was a long time making before that, and after the container arrived earlier in June, required countless hours of assembly and fine-tuning.

“It’s been really nuts,” Swanson said, but he added an “amazing group of people” pitched in to make it all possible.

To him, plain bikes being out there in the city and visible can “fundamentally change the fabric of our city,” normalizing cycling and illustrating how comfortable it can be.