'We’re coming to a boiling point': Activists across Canada react to police confrontation on Algonquin territory

Supporters from across the country are applauding the Algonquin water protectors who erected a teepee on Parliament Hill late Wednesday.

Winnipeg-based climate and Indigenous rights activist Clayton Thomas-Muller used to live in Ottawa and said he would have run over to Parliament Hill to stand in solidarity with water protectors if he could.

"I must say watching the social media stratosphere this week, it certainly feels like we’re coming to a boiling point,” he said. “And so, yesterday’s action in Ottawa by these Algonquin grassroots leaders is pretty damn cool. It’s not surprising to me. I think it represents the beginning of a very hot summer for the Grits.”

“I think that it’s really important to understand that the events in Ottawa in Algonquin territory are a microcosm of what’s happening on a meta-scale across the country,” he added.

A group of both Indigenous and non-Indigenous people attempted to carry a teepee onto the hill late Wednesday night, but police prevented them from coming onto the grounds.

At first, officers grabbed the three-metre-long poles at one end, preventing them from going further while the group held the other side staring directly at the officers. The police later moved metal road closure barricades across the entryway before letting go of the poles and moving themselves behind the barricades.

The group held the poles over their head for over an hour, before an agreement was reached to at least temporarily erect the tepee just inside the gates near Elgin Street. The tepee went up around 2 a.m., but remains separated from the rest of the ground by barricades.

Some people were arrested when the tepee was first brought onto the hill, but it appears they had been released as of 2 a.m.

Activists want more discussions to move the tepee further onto the hill, where they hope to use it for a ceremonial fast.

As for media reports referring to the Indigenous activists as “protesters,” Thomas-Muller said the terminology isn’t accurate. The federal Parliament operates on unceded Algonquin territory and so Indigenous peoples should be able to come and go as they please and set up a teepee, he said.

“The federal government including their own big house, Parliament Hill, has for generations stood on disputed lands. There has never been any kind of land transfer or treaties or anything to signify that the federal government of Canada or the provincial government of Ontario has jurisdiction there on Parliament Hill,” Thomas-Muller said.

“The ceremonial act of setting up a teepee to demonstrate the disgust and the offensive nature of Canada’s [$500-million-dollar] investment in Canada Day celebrations juxtaposed against very real issues—like the under-funding of First Nations kids living in care by almost a third compared to non-native kids living in care—that’s well within their right.

“And I think that the federal government can expect more interventions and assertions of territorial jurisdiction by Indigenous peoples from coast to coast to coast over the remainder of this celebration of 150 years of British colonialism.”

With files from Metro Ottawa

