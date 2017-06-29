News / Winnipeg

Salary lists reveal Winnipeg emergency room physician is the top-paid in city

WINNIPEG — An annual report by the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority says emergency room physicians were the highest-paid employees in 2016.

Meanwhile, another report released by the city says the former chief of police and the chief administrative officer were the two highest-paid city employees last year.

Former Winnipeg Police Chief Devon Clunis made $368,883, while the city’s CAO Douglas McNeil made $261,773.

Mayor Brian Bowman made just $183,565.

All of those were dwarfed by the take-home pay of the top-earning emergency doctor, Ronald Scrapneck, who made over $680,000.

In comparison, the president and CEO of the health authority, Milton Sussman, made $362,565.

Both the health authority and the city are required to release their compensation lists under the Manitoba Public Sector Compensation Disclosure Act.

(CTV Winnipeg)

 

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Winnipeg Views

More...