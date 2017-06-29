Salary lists reveal Winnipeg emergency room physician is the top-paid in city

WINNIPEG — An annual report by the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority says emergency room physicians were the highest-paid employees in 2016.

Meanwhile, another report released by the city says the former chief of police and the chief administrative officer were the two highest-paid city employees last year.

Former Winnipeg Police Chief Devon Clunis made $368,883, while the city’s CAO Douglas McNeil made $261,773.

Mayor Brian Bowman made just $183,565.

All of those were dwarfed by the take-home pay of the top-earning emergency doctor, Ronald Scrapneck, who made over $680,000.

In comparison, the president and CEO of the health authority, Milton Sussman, made $362,565.

Both the health authority and the city are required to release their compensation lists under the Manitoba Public Sector Compensation Disclosure Act.