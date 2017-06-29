Five things to do in Winnipeg this weekend: Canada Day edition

There’s no lack of things to do in Winnipeg this weekend, so put on some red and white and get out to celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday.

Festivities at The Forks

It will come as no surprise that the largest gathering to celebrate Canada Day will be at The Forks. The Festival Stage show kicks-off at 5 p.m. with 11 performers, including headliner Whitehorse and the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra. Free, family-friendly programming will take place all day long on stages situated across the site to provide entertainment for everyone. Fireworks at 11 p.m. by Archangel Fireworks will wrap the day off with a bang.

Downtown block party to say Happy Birthday Canada

Get things started on Friday, June 30 as an all-Canadian DJ line-up fires up the music beginning at 8 p.m. until 2 a.m. and hits repeat on Canada Day (same place, same times). The fun and festivities take place in front and behind Carbone Pizza, 260 St Mary Avenue and includes a 500-person beer tent, pizza giveaways and free Canada Day 150 schwag!

Osborne Village Festival and street art project

Osborne Street shuts down at 6 p.m. Friday to make way for the popular two-day Osborne Street Festival and Canada Day celebrations. There will be oodles of family friendly activities, food carts, music, crafts and shopping. On Canada Day, 400 pieces of cake will be served to festival goers. Also on Canada Day, local designer Eric Olek of Friday Knight Clothing and mural artist/graphic designer Peatr Thomas will join 25 street artists for a legal graffiti jam to paint two blocks worth of buildings, pedestals and garbage bins between Stradbrook Avenue and River Avenue. A mobile skate park will be on site to host a best tricks contest.

Add to your coin collection

Head over to the Royal Canadian Mint, 520 Lagimodiere Boulevard, between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. on Canada Day and check out how Canadian coins are made. Activities include Canada 150 themed token strike, children’s entertainers and guided tours. Regular admission applies.

Party in the Park

Canad Inns Family Fun Day at Assiniboine Park gets underway at 1:00 p.m. on July 1 and concludes with a spectacular fireworks display set to music at 10:40 p.m. There will be live entertainment on the Lyric stage, a kids zone and opening ceremonies at 3:30 p.m. Park and ride services are available between noon and midnight. Leave your vehicle at Canadian Mennonite University, Asper Jewish Community Campus, Seasons of Tuxedo, St. Paul’s High School or Shaftsbury High School and take Winnipeg Transit courtesy of Canad Inns.

The Winnipeg Police Service plans to have additional officers and resources on duty throughout the city at various Canada Day events to ensure a safe environment for everyone taking in the celebrations.