Winnipeg's former police chief, CAO top compensation disclosure report

The highest paid individual presently employed by the City of Winnipeg is Chief Administrative Officer Doug McNeil, according to the city's 2016 compensation disclosure report.

McNeil, who made $261,773 in 2016, was the second highest paid civic employee overall, behind former Police Chief Devon Clunis, who was the highest paid employee last year with his takeaway of $368,883.

Of the 20 highest paid city employees, 12 are members of the Winnipeg Police Service, who are not named and all made more than $180,000.

Mayor Brian Bowman would be 19th on that top 20 list, having received $183,565.

Those amounts, the report specifies, "may include any combination of salary and taxable benefits, overtime, retroactive pay adjustments, retirement allowance, sick pay cash out, vacation pay cash out, back pay and severance pay."