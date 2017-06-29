Winnipeg police warn break-ins increased 'over recent weeks'

After seeing a sharp increase in "reports of residential break and enters" in recent weeks, Winnipeg police are reminding residents to be "mindful of home security."

A public statement issued Thursday explains the common crime is often one of "opportunity" and tends to be "unsophisticated in nature."



For that reason, they believe homeowners being cognizant of their own home security "at all hours of the day, when present or away," could go a long way towards deterring would-be burglars.

"As the weather warms, keeping your windows and patio doors locked when you're sleeping, away from the home, or working int he yard can prevent your property from being the target of a break and enter," police said in the statement with other safety tips.

The Winnipeg Police Service also posted a crime prevention video to help curb the recent trend, which follows a 15 per cent increase in reports of break and enters from 2015 to 2016.