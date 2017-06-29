Winnipeg set to bring largest 'leaf' to life at Portage and Main

It’s not often pedestrians are allowed to step into the Winnipeg’s famous intersection at Portage and Main, but thousands of them will do so on Canada Day.

Starting at 8:00 a.m. Saturday, July 1, 2,500 red t-shirts will be handed out for people to wear in order to form what organizers are billing as Canada’s largest living maple leaf, in honour of the country’s 150 birthday.

Downtown BIZ spokesperson Teneke de Jong said shirts will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

“We’re asking anyone who wants to participate to show up in red in case we run out of shirts, which we hope is the case, because our goal is to attract 5,000 people to create the leaf,” de Jong said.

The concept of the living maple leaf at Portage and Main is a new one for the city.

Every year since 2011, thousands of people have participated in similar events by showing up in red and white to form a living Canadian flag. The event has been held at the Manitoba Legislature, The Forks and most recently at Shaw Park in 2016, with over 3,200 people participating.

Winnipeg continues to hold the record for the largest living Canadian flag. However, with this being Canada’s 150th birthday, de Jong said they decided to change things up a bit, hold the event at the iconic intersection, and go for an all-red maple leaf.

De Jong said they are asking participants to arrive before 8:40 a.m., before organizers herd the group and begin forming the leaf. A photographer will capture the leaf from above.