Bear sightings prompts First Nation to implement 9 p.m. curfew for now

SCANTERBURY, Man. — A curfew on a Manitoba First Nation has been implemented after frequent bear sightings in the community.

The Brokenhead Ojibway Nation put out a bulletin asking parents to make sure children are not out after a 9 p.m. curfew.

The bulletin says the bears are very unpredictable and urges caution.

Councillor Winston Desjarlais tells CTV Winnipeg that bear sightings have been a daily occurrence on the First Nation, located about 71 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.

He says the bears aren’t being aggressive yet and there haven’t been any incidents or injuries.