'Help us get justice for Dean': Family of murdered man asks public for tips in unsolved 2008 case

Manitoba RCMP are asking for the public's help in solving a near decade-old murder case that left a wife and two kids without their husband and dad.

Friday marks nine years since Dean Coulter, 44, was found dead in his home's yard in Reston, Man., nearly three-and-a-half hours west of Winnipeg.

In a news release Friday, RCMP said they "investigated every avenue, sifted through the evidence and spoke to many people," but Coulter's case remains unsolved.

RCMP Cpl. Mike Pleskacz, an investigator in the RCMP HCU, urged anyone with information to speak up.

"Don’t assume we know what you know; call us. Dean’s family deserves answers,” he said. “After all the time spent investigating the file and speaking to his loved ones, it feels like I knew Dean. I very much want to find the person responsible for ending Dean’s life to hold them accountable.”

According to Coulter's relatives, he was a family man who loved living in the country and was passionate about horses, working as a horse trainer.

“Not a day goes by that we do not think of the son and brother we lost so tragically nine years ago,” Coulter's mother Elizabeth Hayward said via police. “We keep asking ourselves why he was murdered. If anyone knows anything, please come forward and help us get justice for Dean.”