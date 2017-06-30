Manitoba premier comments on reports MLA Steven Fletcher dumped from caucus
WINNIPEG — Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister says he's got a lot of time for backbencher Steven Fletcher, but every organization has rules and the government caucus is no different.
Pallister didn't directly confirm a Winnipeg Free Press report that the former federal MP has been dumped from the provincial Progressive Conservative caucus.
But the premier acknowledged that being a member of caucus is not a right and it's up to other members to decide who they allow in.
Fletcher has been in hot water with the party in recent weeks after speaking out against a proposed law that would create a new Crown agency to promote energy efficiency.
He recently tied up two legislature committee meetings by asking questions for hours, late into the night.
Fletcher was a Conservative member of Parliament between 2004 and 2015 before winning a provincial seat in the west suburbs of Winnipeg last year when the Tories came to power.
