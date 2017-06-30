Canadian Meghan Patrick generating buzz before Dauphin Countryfest performance

If country singer-songwriter Meghan Patrick gets cornered at a party and asked about her beliefs—political or otherwise—she’ll open up. She does the same on her debut album Grace and Grit.

“Everyone’s got to believe in something,” she said. “Me? I believe I’ll have another beer.”

Patrick will be among like-minded company at Dauphin’s Countryfest this year, where she will perform on the Main Stage on Friday, June 30.

“I haven’t really met a beer that I didn’t like yet. But if I’m being honest, I’m fully a cheap beer drinker! I drink Miller Lite or Bud Light, you know; I’m pretty basic that way,” she said.

Born and raised in Bowmanville, Ont. and now based in Nashville, Patrick cut her teeth as a touring musician with The Stone Sparrows, a bluegrass group that disbanded in 2013.

This month, she took home four Country Music Association of Ontario Awards of her own: Female Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, Rising Star of the Year and Music Video of the Year for lead single “Bow Chicka Wow Wow,” co-written and produced by Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger.

When playing a large festival like Dauphin’s with a shorter set, Patrick tries to pick songs that will make the audience feel good and hopefully catch the attention of first-time listeners.

“I’ll make them want to dance, or drink, or party, or whatever. It’s about reading what the environment is going to be,” she said.

Festivals have given her the opportunity to grab a beer with some of the bigger country artists, she said. “It’s a cool setup, because everyone’s just kind of hanging out; whether you run into them while you’re getting a bite to eat, or backstage. It’s a great opportunity to make new friends.”

Dauphin’s Countryfest will take place Thursday, June 29 to Sunday, July 2, 10 kilometers south of Dauphin on Highway 10.