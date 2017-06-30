Winnipeg police make two more arrests tied to Father's Day shooting death
Police made two more arrests Thursday and charged the suspects with manslaughter after an initial second-degree murder charge was laid earlier this month.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Winnipeg police announced more arrests Friday tied to a June shooting that killed William George Sumner, 27.
Sumner was found critically hurt in the 600 block of Pritchard Ave. around 6:15 p.m. on June 18. He was rushed to hospital, but later pronounced dead.
Investigators from the homicide unit determined Sumner had been inside a home on Pritchard when an argument erupted and he was shot. The shooter fled the scene before emergency crews arrived.
Officers previously arrested Cameron Bounthieng Kinnavanthong, 32, in connection to the case. He faces a second-degree murder charge, as well as multiple weapons charges.
On Thursday, police arrested two more suspects -- Gene Lester Joseph Malcolm, 33, and Jonathan Erin Catcheway, 28 -- and charged them with manslaughter. Catcheway also faces a second charge for failing to comply with a probation order.
Anyone with more information on the ongoing investigation is asked to call police at 204-986-65098 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'It’s just mind-boggling': Before Canada 150, more than 150 drinking water advisories listed online
-
Halifax police looking for pickup driver after hit and run with motorcycle caught on video
-
-
Everything you wanted to know about Toronto's giant rubber duck
-
Blue Bombers This Week
Tait: Predictions pile up in long start to Blue Bombers season
-
Blue Bombers This Week