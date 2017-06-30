Winnipeg police make two more arrests tied to Father's Day shooting death

Winnipeg police announced more arrests Friday tied to a June shooting that killed William George Sumner, 27.

Sumner was found critically hurt in the 600 block of Pritchard Ave. around 6:15 p.m. on June 18. He was rushed to hospital, but later pronounced dead.

Investigators from the homicide unit determined Sumner had been inside a home on Pritchard when an argument erupted and he was shot. The shooter fled the scene before emergency crews arrived.

Officers previously arrested Cameron Bounthieng Kinnavanthong, 32, in connection to the case. He faces a second-degree murder charge, as well as multiple weapons charges.

On Thursday, police arrested two more suspects -- Gene Lester Joseph Malcolm, 33, and Jonathan Erin Catcheway, 28 -- and charged them with manslaughter. Catcheway also faces a second charge for failing to comply with a probation order.