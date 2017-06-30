Winnipeg police arrest suspect in child pornography investigation
The man was already facing multiple firearms charges when police found child pornography on electronics they previously seized from him.
After a cross-country investigation effort, Winnipeg police have re-arrested a man previously charged with firearm offences for allegedly making child pornography.
In December 2016, Winnipeg's street crime unit began a firearms investigation that liaised with members of the Edmonton police and RCMP in Langley, BC.
They arrested a man tied to the investigation on March 19 around Tache Ave. and Provencher Blvd., and conducted a search warrant at a nearby home in the 400 block of Edgewood St.
The search turned up "a number of firearms and a large quantity of ammunition," police said in a news release. They also found electronics, computer hardware and marijuana.
After the internet child exploitation unit took over, they discovered evidence of child pornography on the seized electronics.
As a result, the man was re-arrested Tuesday and also charged with making and possessing child pornography for the purpose of publication.
Conor Errols Woods, 35, was previously facing multiple firearms and drug charges.
