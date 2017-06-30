Winnipeg police searching for man who attempted to abduct child Thursday

Winnipeg police are warning about an attempted child abduction near the Burrows Central and William Whyte neighbourhoods that happened in broad daylight Thursday.

Around 2:45 p.m. Thursday, police received a call about the incident, which happened in the 300 block of McKenzie St.

A mom and her four-year-old daughter were walking when a man tried to grab the girl and run.

The mom got into a physical altercation with the man and kept her child safe.

The girl was unharmed, while the mom had a minor injury and received medical attention, police said.

Investigators are still looking for the suspect, who is described as an Indigenous man in his late 20s with short dark hair and a slim build.

He was wearing diamond earrings, a grey Adidas hat, purple or blue Hugo Boss shirt, black pants with two red strips down the legs and red shoes with white Nike symbols. He also wore a black track jacket tied around his waist and had a grey sweatshirt slung over one shoulder.