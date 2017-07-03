Arrest made in case where mother fought off man who allegedly tried to take girl

WINNIPEG — A suspect has been arrested in a case where police say a Winnipeg mother had to fight off a man who tried to abduct her four-year-old daughter.

Police over the weekend asked for the public's help in locating 26-year-old Ruben Kyle Mawakeesick after a warrant was issued for his arrest in connection with the alleged abduction that occurred late last month.

Police say help from the public led them to a home Sunday afternoon, where they allege Mawakeesick resisted arrest and assaulted two officers.

The mother was walking with her daughter last Thursday when police say a man grabbed the girl and attempted to leave with her.

They say the mother fought the suspect and was able to safely retrieve her daughter.

Police say the mother suffered a minor injury, and that the girl wasn't physically harmed.

They said after the incident that it appeared to have been random.

Mawakeesick faces numerous charges that include abduction of person under 14 and sexual assault, as well as additional charges stemming from his arrest.