Begonia not fussin' too much over Winnipeg Folk Festival

Local alt-pop and soul singer Alexa Dirks, now also known as Begonia, is approaching her performance at this year's Winnipeg Folk Festival like she would “a little recital” – only for 55,000 or so people.

“I’m proud to be a part of the Winnipeg arts community and feel very lucky to participate in the music scene here as much as I am privileged to,” explained Dirks, who as Begonia released her debut solo EP Lady in Mind last winter.

“To get to play this festival - I know so many people, my friends and family will be there, and just to get to play in and for my community - it’s a humbling thing, but it’s also something I’m excited about. And I want to make it good! I want to make it the best, so that people aren’t like, ‘What? That’s what you do?’ It’s like a little recital where you want to do your best because your parents are going to be there, taking pictures,” she said.

Dirks made no promises, but one thing to watch for at this year’s Folk Fest will be an impromptu rendition of Fussin’, Royal Canoe’s brand-new summer single featuring Begonia. “They wanted to create a light, fun, summertime song that just conveys that feeling when summer just starts. You feel hopeful and you’re ready to hit the town and have a good time,” she said.

As Begonia she stars with Matt Peters of Royal Canoe in the video, riding with several hundred other cyclists in one of the monthly Rainbow Trout Music Festival (RTMF) Bike Jams.

“Everyone who goes to RTMF knows about the Bike Jams, how they operate, and how there are hundreds of people biking around, creating chaos in a very kind and polite way.”

“I’m not a supremely confident cyclist, so when Matt brought up the idea… you do not want to see the B-roll from that video,” said Dirks. “They really cut in the best moments they could of me riding that bike, so I looked far more capable than I actually am.”

Winnipeg Folk Fest will take place Thursday, July 6 to Sunday, July 9 in Birds Hill Provincial Park. Begonia will perform Friday, 7 p.m. at Big Blue @ Night (Big Bluestem Stage) and be involved in three workshops, including the Groovy Manitoba Morning on Sunday.