Boy suffers 'severe' hand injuries in Winnipeg Canada Day explosion

An 11-year-old boy was rushed to hospital on Canada Day after getting his hands on homemade explosives in East Kildonan.

Emergency crews were dispatched to a home in the late evening, where they tended to the boy's "severe" hand injuries. He was sent to hopsital in stable condition.

Police say the boy had been playing with a "homemade incendiary device" when it exploded. Officers also found a firearm inside the home.