Boy suffers 'severe' hand injuries in Winnipeg Canada Day explosion
A 41-year-old man is now facing charges after police found a firearm in his home.
An 11-year-old boy was rushed to hospital on Canada Day after getting his hands on homemade explosives in East Kildonan.
Emergency crews were dispatched to a home in the late evening, where they tended to the boy's "severe" hand injuries. He was sent to hopsital in stable condition.
Police say the boy had been playing with a "homemade incendiary device" when it exploded. Officers also found a firearm inside the home.
A 41-year-old man is now facing charges of unauthorized possession of a firearm and breach of duty related to explosives. He has been released with a promise to appear in court.
