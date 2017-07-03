News / Winnipeg

Boy suffers 'severe' hand injuries in Winnipeg Canada Day explosion

A 41-year-old man is now facing charges after police found a firearm in his home.

A Winnipeg police cruiser is pictured in this file photo.

Shannon VanRaes / Metro Order this photo

A Winnipeg police cruiser is pictured in this file photo.

An 11-year-old boy was rushed to hospital on Canada Day after getting his hands on homemade explosives in East Kildonan. 

Emergency crews were dispatched to a home in the late evening, where they tended to the boy's "severe" hand injuries. He was sent to hopsital in stable condition.

Police say the boy had been playing with a "homemade incendiary device" when it exploded. Officers also found a firearm inside the home.

A 41-year-old man is now facing charges of unauthorized possession of a firearm and breach of duty related to explosives. He has been released with a promise to appear in court.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Winnipeg Views

More...