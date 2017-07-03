Cleats and burkinis: How a sports grant is changing the game for Winnipeg’s girl newcomers

A number of newcomer kids laced up their cleats to play soccer in Winnipeg last fall. Now, many of the girls are donning burkinis for a new swimming program.

It’s thanks to a national $150,000 grant – the Champions Fund – which doles out funds to support budding girl athletes. In its second year, the grant expanded by $50,000.

Last year, one of the 30 distributed grants went to Winnipeg’s Newcomer Soccer and Multisport Academy, teaching newcomer youth, mostly from Syria, about physical literacy and sport.

“In the last 10 months, we’ve really been able to ramp up the quality because of various supports, dairy farmers being one,” said program creator Carolyn Trono.

The program started last year with a focus on soccer, where Trono noticed the boys coming to the floor with more advanced skills than the girls, who “hadn’t had the same exposure.”

Since receiving the grant last fall, the program now offers many sports—an important factor for newcomers, said Trono.

“The whole intent of the program is so they can fit in and play other sports with other Canadian kids,” said Trono, adding some new programs are for girls only, like the swimming program with newly bought burkinis.

Inclusion in school—and school sports—is important for young girls’ confidence and friend-making, said Trono.

“It’s wonderful to hear that the girls played basketball at school, or the girls were able to play volleyball with the other kids.”

Trono hopes the program prevents girls’ “dramatic drop off” from sport during adolescence.

According to the Canadian Association for the Advancement of Women and Sport and Physical Activity (CAAWS), there’s only a 10 per cent chance a girl will be physically active in adulthood if she has not participated in sports by age 10.

‘A lot of other pressures’

Forty-one per cent of girls between the ages of three and 17 do not participate in sport, and that jumps to 84 per cent in adult women, according the report titled “Women in Sport, Fueling a Lifetime in Participation.”

Desiree Scott is one who defied those odds, and now works to ensure others can do the same.

The Olympic soccer player – who returned to her Winnipeg hometown last month to play a friendly match against Costa Rica – is also the Team Canada Champions Fund Ambassador.

“When you become an adolescent girl there’s a lot of other pressures, but I think when you’re on that field or on that court, all of that goes away,” said Scott. “Having that support of a sports team is so important.”