Canada 150 chords: Winnipeg Folk Festival co-curates songbook of Canadian hits

Canada Day may have come and gone, but the Winnipeg Folk Festival is keeping the country’s 150th birthday party going next week.

“Canada Far and Wide: Grands Esprits” is a festival workshop bringing nine artists together to sing Canadian classics at Birds Hill Provincial Park July 8.

It’s the musical brainchild of artistic directors from five folk festivals across Canada – including Vancouver, Calgary, Canmore and Regina – who are harnessing Canada 150 federal funding to curate a list of about 40 hits for Canada’s song book.

A handful of artists will tour all five folk fests for the workshop.

“We focused on how we’re moving forward past 150,” said Winnipeg Folk Fest artistic director Chris Frayer. “That’s why we got artists doing refreshing takes on the songs they play.”

The directors considered gender balance, minority representation and meaningful Canadian stories while making the list.

Agreeing on 40 songs to represent Canada’s music scene may seem impossible, but bickering over politics isn’t the point of the project.

“It was fun,” said Frayer. “It made us look back at our history and see what great Canadian music we have.”

Songs to expect include Leonard Cohen's “Closing Time” performed by Old Man Luedecke, and Joni Mitchell’s “Wish I had a River” performed by the Cris Derksen Trio.

In true Folk Fest spirit, artists will share the stage and, taking turns, play about 25 songs in total.

“It’s like a jam session,” said Frayer.

Yukon artist Diyet will play in the workshop for her first Winnipeg Folk Fest appearance.

“It’s going to be a lot improvisation and collaboration,” said Diyet. “You get a nice potluck of musical soup.”

For her part, Diyet plans to sing “Acadian Driftwood” by the Band.

“It’s a historical piece,” said Diyet about the song written about the Acadians’ expulsion from what is now Nova Scotia during the 1700s.

The Canadian-themed workshop will wrap up with an audience sing-along to Bruce Cockburn’s “Lovers in a Dangerous Time,” led by Choir! Choir! Choir!