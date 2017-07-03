Winnipeg police arrest suspect in attempted child abduction

The 26-year-old suspect of an attempted child abduction is facing more charges after allegedly assaulting two police officers.

Police say Ruben Kyle Mawakeesick resisted arrest July 2 after officers issued a call for help locating his whereabouts.

Mawakeesick is accused of trying to abduct a four-year-old girl from her mother in broad daylight in the city's North End June 29. The mother claims she was out for a walk with her daughter near the 300 block of McKenzie Street just before 3 p.m. when the suspect grabbed the girl and tried to leave. The mother was able to retrieve her daughter, who was unharmed in the incident. The mother, however, sustained a minor injury that needed medical attention.

After an investigation, officers identified Mawakeesick as the suspect and issued the call for help July 2. That same day just after 5 p.m., officers located a home in the 700 block of Toronto Street and found Mawakeesick. That's when he assaulted the two officers and later committed an "indecent act" at the Winnipeg police headquarters.

The initial warrant for his arrest include a slew of charges, including abduction of a person under 14 years old, sexual assault, sexual interference and assault causing bodily harm. After his arrest, he faces more charges including assaulting a peace officer and failure to comply with a probation order.