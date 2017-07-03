News / Winnipeg

Winnipeg police seek help investigating weekend stabbings

Three victims have been treated following a large block party.

A Winnipeg police cruiser is pictured in this file photo.

Shannon VanRaes / Metro Order this photo

Winnipeg police are asking the public's help investigating a Canada Day block-party-turned-brawl.

Officers came across a large fight at St. Mary Avenue and Smith Street July 2 just after midnight. Three victims have been treated for stab wounds.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking any witnesses or anyone with information to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

