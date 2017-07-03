Winnipeg police seek help investigating weekend stabbings
Three victims have been treated following a large block party.
Winnipeg police are asking the public's help investigating a Canada Day block-party-turned-brawl.
Officers came across a large fight at St. Mary Avenue and Smith Street July 2 just after midnight. Three victims have been treated for stab wounds.
The investigation is ongoing and police are asking any witnesses or anyone with information to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
