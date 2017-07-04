City exploring options for retired or failed Winnipeg police dogs
WINNIPEG — The City of Winnipeg is looking for homes for retired or unqualified police dogs from the service's canine breeding program.
A report at city hall laid out a number of options to deal with the care of the animals.
It recommended police dogs and puppies, trained or untrained, could be sold to other police departments, security companies, brokers or private individuals.
For puppies that don't have the necessary skills to become a police dog, the report said they could be adopted out.
The report specified retired dogs should be placed with their former handler or another qualified handler.
For dogs that pose a risk, the city may have to euthanize the animals, but the report said only three have been put down since the 1990s.
(CTV Winnipeg)
